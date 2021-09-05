Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00436828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

