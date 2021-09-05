HelloGold (HGT) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $356,130.79 and $21.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00124157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00842438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047520 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

