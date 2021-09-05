Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $711.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

