Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00010952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00126596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00829805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.