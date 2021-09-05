Hiblocks (HIBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $374,509.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $48.70 million and approximately $374,509.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00164392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00212798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.60 or 0.07839566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,085.95 or 0.99693424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.00986536 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

