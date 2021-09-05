HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 37,767 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.44% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 153,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $58.80.

