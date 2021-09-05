HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 38,409 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,027 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

