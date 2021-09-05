HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 451,117 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $27,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

