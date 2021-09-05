HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 100,001 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $31,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $39,145,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 226,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.