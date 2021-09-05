HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,033 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $33,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,968,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $164.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.