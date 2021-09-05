HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 60,480 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,730,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

