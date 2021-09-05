HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $23,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.