HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

BOND opened at $111.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.