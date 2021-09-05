HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 167,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $157.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

