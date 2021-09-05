HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $382.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

