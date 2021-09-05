HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $310.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

