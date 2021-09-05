HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.69 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $28,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,023,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,128 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,482,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period.

BATS BBRE opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

