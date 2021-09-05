HighTower Advisors LLC Has $30.78 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

