HighTower Advisors LLC Has $32.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $32,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,331,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $74.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

