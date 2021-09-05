HighTower Advisors LLC Has $32.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $32,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,053,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.