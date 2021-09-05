HighTower Advisors LLC Has $34.39 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $105.38 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

