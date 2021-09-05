HighTower Advisors LLC Has $35.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

