HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $563.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.28. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

