HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 197.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,927 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

