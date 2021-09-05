HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $678.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.66. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

