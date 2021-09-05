HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $30.08 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 464,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,082,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,331,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,373,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 231,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,599,000.

Shares of BBCA opened at $66.16 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76.

