HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,366 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $341.83 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

