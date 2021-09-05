HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,360 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.