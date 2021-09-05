HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

