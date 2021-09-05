HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

