HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

