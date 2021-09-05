HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

