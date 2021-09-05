HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 214,728 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MetLife worth $35,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MET opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

