HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 38,712 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,173,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,712 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Energy Transfer worth $33,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

