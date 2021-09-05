HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 399,988 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 399,988 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $32,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

