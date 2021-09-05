HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $36,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $286,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.78 and its 200-day moving average is $250.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

