HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 70,555 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 70,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.24 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.