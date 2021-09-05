HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,559 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Williams Companies worth $28,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

WMB opened at $24.97 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.