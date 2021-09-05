HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 204,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $289.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.94 and a 200 day moving average of $305.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.