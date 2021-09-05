Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.76

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $300.99 million and $76.20 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000189 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001510 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,628,060 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

