Hive (HIVE) Price Up 40.4% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $307.74 million and approximately $107.23 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000185 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 402,071,750 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

