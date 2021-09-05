Homeros (HMR) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. Homeros has a total market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00122698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00843727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

