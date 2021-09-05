Homrich & Berg Boosts Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.20% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 372,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,477.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,990.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 146,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,713 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

