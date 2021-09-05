Homrich & Berg Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

