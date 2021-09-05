Homrich & Berg Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,523 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Homrich & Berg owned 1.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $145,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

