Homrich & Berg Buys 2,059 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

