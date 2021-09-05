Homrich & Berg Buys 240,342 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Homrich & Berg owned about 4.94% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $95,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 536,293 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after buying an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 738,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 143,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.