Homrich & Berg Buys 2,565 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,820. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

