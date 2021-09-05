Homrich & Berg Buys 71,273 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 114.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,873. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80.

