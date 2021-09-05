Homrich & Berg Buys 792 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Target were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

TGT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.31. 3,352,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,131. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

